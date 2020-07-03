All apartments in Dallas
2932 Renaissance Circle

Location

2932 Renaissance Circle, Dallas, TX 75287
Old Mill Court

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Well maintained two story property on a cul-de-sac lot, with easy access to main highways, shopping & dining. This property features lots of natural light for a light & bright feel, high ceilings at the entrance, stacked formals and laminated wood floors trough out the common areas. Spacious kitchen overlooks the cozy family room with a gas fireplace. All bedrooms are up for utmost privacy, master bath has an updated walk-in shower, all secondary bedroom are spacious, and a game room-flex space on the second floor completes this perfect little home. Easy maintenance backyard, & extended driveway for guest parking. Don't miss out! Refrigerator included. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2932 Renaissance Circle have any available units?
2932 Renaissance Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2932 Renaissance Circle have?
Some of 2932 Renaissance Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2932 Renaissance Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2932 Renaissance Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2932 Renaissance Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2932 Renaissance Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2932 Renaissance Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2932 Renaissance Circle offers parking.
Does 2932 Renaissance Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2932 Renaissance Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2932 Renaissance Circle have a pool?
No, 2932 Renaissance Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2932 Renaissance Circle have accessible units?
No, 2932 Renaissance Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2932 Renaissance Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2932 Renaissance Circle has units with dishwashers.

