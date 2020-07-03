2932 Renaissance Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Well maintained two story property on a cul-de-sac lot, with easy access to main highways, shopping & dining. This property features lots of natural light for a light & bright feel, high ceilings at the entrance, stacked formals and laminated wood floors trough out the common areas. Spacious kitchen overlooks the cozy family room with a gas fireplace. All bedrooms are up for utmost privacy, master bath has an updated walk-in shower, all secondary bedroom are spacious, and a game room-flex space on the second floor completes this perfect little home. Easy maintenance backyard, & extended driveway for guest parking. Don't miss out! Refrigerator included. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.