2932 Renaissance Circle

Amenities
Well maintained two story property on a cul-de-sac lot, with easy access to main highways, shopping & dining. This property features lots of natural light for a light & bright feel, high ceilings at the entrance, stacked formals and laminated wood floors trough out the common areas. Spacious kitchen overlooks the cozy family room with a gas fireplace. All bedrooms are up for utmost privacy, master bath has an updated walk-in shower, all secondary bedroom are spacious, and a game room-flex space on the second floor completes this perfect little home. Easy maintenance backyard, & extended driveway for guest parking. Don't miss out! Refrigerator included. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.