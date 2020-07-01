All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 20 2020 at 1:50 AM

2925 Bookhout Street

2925 Bookhout Street · No Longer Available
Location

2925 Bookhout Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This newly renovated townhouse located in prime Uptown Dallas location.Attention to detail in this end unit FULLY FURNISHED home nestled on a quiet street.Features include hardwood floors,ample windows, private patio, fireplace,two living rooms,eat in kitchen with large island, quartz counters, gas cooktop,white cabinets,stainless steel appliances, double oven and large walk in pantry.Spacious master suite with walk in closet,spa like bathroom with separate shower-tub and private terrace off master bedroom.Separate office space located on second floor. Full size utility room and two car garage.Outdoor gas fireplace on patio.Walking distance to Nick & Sams,The Henry,Katy Trail,South Victory and Harwood District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 Bookhout Street have any available units?
2925 Bookhout Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2925 Bookhout Street have?
Some of 2925 Bookhout Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2925 Bookhout Street currently offering any rent specials?
2925 Bookhout Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 Bookhout Street pet-friendly?
No, 2925 Bookhout Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2925 Bookhout Street offer parking?
Yes, 2925 Bookhout Street offers parking.
Does 2925 Bookhout Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2925 Bookhout Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 Bookhout Street have a pool?
No, 2925 Bookhout Street does not have a pool.
Does 2925 Bookhout Street have accessible units?
No, 2925 Bookhout Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 Bookhout Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2925 Bookhout Street does not have units with dishwashers.

