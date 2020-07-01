2925 Bookhout Street

Amenities

This newly renovated townhouse located in prime Uptown Dallas location.Attention to detail in this end unit FULLY FURNISHED home nestled on a quiet street.Features include hardwood floors,ample windows, private patio, fireplace,two living rooms,eat in kitchen with large island, quartz counters, gas cooktop,white cabinets,stainless steel appliances, double oven and large walk in pantry.Spacious master suite with walk in closet,spa like bathroom with separate shower-tub and private terrace off master bedroom.Separate office space located on second floor. Full size utility room and two car garage.Outdoor gas fireplace on patio.Walking distance to Nick & Sams,The Henry,Katy Trail,South Victory and Harwood District.