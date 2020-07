Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

North Arlington - 1 Bedroom Apartment - North Arlington apartment- needing to quickly break lease. Option to renew in November.



Great condition - large one bedroom. 2 patios, no wall or floor damage. I will move out with 1 weeks notice upon approval from apartment community. There is a reserved parking spot that is seen from the living room patio. If you would like to view contact immediately.

I will send pictures upon SERIOUS inquiries.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4530437)