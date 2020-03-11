All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:07 AM

2913 Cypress Avenue

2913 Cypress Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2913 Cypress Avenue, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, W/D connections, and a fenced-in backyard.

The home is located near Family Dollar, JP Hawn Park, AutoZone and Ann Richards STEAM Academy. It's a quick drive to Town East Mall! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 Cypress Avenue have any available units?
2913 Cypress Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2913 Cypress Avenue have?
Some of 2913 Cypress Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2913 Cypress Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2913 Cypress Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 Cypress Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2913 Cypress Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2913 Cypress Avenue offer parking?
No, 2913 Cypress Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2913 Cypress Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2913 Cypress Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 Cypress Avenue have a pool?
No, 2913 Cypress Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2913 Cypress Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2913 Cypress Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 Cypress Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2913 Cypress Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

