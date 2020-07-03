All apartments in Dallas
2902 Carrizo Lane
Last updated March 1 2020 at 2:19 PM

2902 Carrizo Lane

2902 Carrizo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2902 Carrizo Lane, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Vintage home in quiet cul de sac!!! - Come and see this cute little 3/2 inside the Dallas loop. Located on a cul de sac and containing a large fully fenced in back yard with detached garage, this house is perfect for those looking for the convenience of living inside the loop and appreciate the vintage charm of homes built in the 50s with genuine hardwood floors throughout. The home still has the modern conveniences needed for today's busy life and even includes a washer and dryer.
Being located near Webb Chapel and Royal lane, means you can get anywhere in the DFW area with relative ease.

Dont miss out on this home as it will go quickly! Call now to schedule your appointment today!

This home is professionally managed by Real Property Management with 24/7 maintenance response and HVAC filter deliveyr provided to help keep the system running as efficiently as possible.

(RLNE5588242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2902 Carrizo Lane have any available units?
2902 Carrizo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2902 Carrizo Lane have?
Some of 2902 Carrizo Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2902 Carrizo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2902 Carrizo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2902 Carrizo Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2902 Carrizo Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2902 Carrizo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2902 Carrizo Lane offers parking.
Does 2902 Carrizo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2902 Carrizo Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2902 Carrizo Lane have a pool?
No, 2902 Carrizo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2902 Carrizo Lane have accessible units?
No, 2902 Carrizo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2902 Carrizo Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2902 Carrizo Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

