2902 Carrizo Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Vintage home in quiet cul de sac!!! - Come and see this cute little 3/2 inside the Dallas loop. Located on a cul de sac and containing a large fully fenced in back yard with detached garage, this house is perfect for those looking for the convenience of living inside the loop and appreciate the vintage charm of homes built in the 50s with genuine hardwood floors throughout. The home still has the modern conveniences needed for today's busy life and even includes a washer and dryer.

Being located near Webb Chapel and Royal lane, means you can get anywhere in the DFW area with relative ease.



Dont miss out on this home as it will go quickly! Call now to schedule your appointment today!



This home is professionally managed by Real Property Management with 24/7 maintenance response and HVAC filter deliveyr provided to help keep the system running as efficiently as possible.



(RLNE5588242)