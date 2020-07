Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage granite counters ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible conference room clubhouse elevator 24hr gym green community parking pool bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar e-payments fire pit hot tub internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal trash valet

Find the urban-edged living experience you've dreamed of in the heart of Uptown/State Thomas, with a serene boutique-driven attitude at 28TwentyEight! 28TwentyEight offers 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Residences for lease and an extraordinary quality of interior finish out and amenities for the discerning resident. Visit our website to get a great glimpse into the new 28TwentyEight Lifestyle and the Perks of choosing us for your new State Thomas/Uptown Home. Call us today to find out all about our current specials!