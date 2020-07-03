2848 Woodside St, Dallas

Amenities
Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d’etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you’ve now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Dallas, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious Dallas apartment.
Apartment Amenities
Saflok Keyless Electronic Residence Door System
Elegant Level 3 Granite Countertops & Kitchen Tile Backsplash with Handcrafted Aesthetic Style
Bandillero-Birch Hardwood Floors and Tailored Carpet in Bedrooms
Imported Chrome Lighting package featuring fixtures of distinction throughout each residence
Modern Imported Chrome Ceiling Fans
Built-in Warming Drawers
KitchenAid Stainless Steel 6 Burner Gas Stove or Range Top*
KitchenAid Stainless Steel Side by Side Refrigerators Featuring the Ease of In-door Ice & Water Access
KitchenAid Stainless Steel Dishwasher and Microwave
Urban Modern Hardware and Finishes in Brushed Nickel and Chrome
USB Outlets in Bedroom, also Included on Kitchen Islands and Computer Desks
Undermount Kitchen & Bathroom Sinks
Unique Kitchen Design with 42in Solid Wood Grecio Grey Custom Cabinetry
Elegant Open Plan Concept for Living /Dining Areas*
Built-in Wine Refrigerators
Intrusion Alarms Included in Every Home
Urban Balconies
10 ft. Interior Ceilings
Custom Bathrooms with Piccasso Floor Tile, Custom Framed Mirrors, Frameless Glass Showers and Hexagon Tile Shower Base.
Custom Island Pendants and Under Cabinet Lighting
Community Amenities
Distinctly Appointed Resident Lounge
Fully Functional Bike Storage
Direct Access Resident & Guest Garage Parking
Climate Controlled Interior Corridors
On-site Management & Maintenance
Wi-Fi in Guest Areas
Private 2nd floor Courtyard Amenity Deck
Serene 2nd floor Plunge Pool
Pets are Welcome
Close proximity to Uptown’s best offerings for Cafes, Shopping, Spa Services, Galleries, Restaurants and Nightlife
Gourmet Inspired Al Fresco Kitchen with Grilling Station
Private Executive Conference Room
Convenient Dry Cleaning and Laundry Pickup and Delivery
