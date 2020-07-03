2848 Woodside St, Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible conference room carport clubhouse courtyard parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access key fob access

Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d’etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you’ve now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Dallas, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious Dallas apartment.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Saflok Keyless Electronic Residence Door System



Elegant Level 3 Granite Countertops & Kitchen Tile Backsplash with Handcrafted Aesthetic Style



Bandillero-Birch Hardwood Floors and Tailored Carpet in Bedrooms



Imported Chrome Lighting package featuring fixtures of distinction throughout each residence



Modern Imported Chrome Ceiling Fans



Built-in Warming Drawers



KitchenAid Stainless Steel 6 Burner Gas Stove or Range Top*



KitchenAid Stainless Steel Side by Side Refrigerators Featuring the Ease of In-door Ice & Water Access



KitchenAid Stainless Steel Dishwasher and Microwave



Urban Modern Hardware and Finishes in Brushed Nickel and Chrome



USB Outlets in Bedroom, also Included on Kitchen Islands and Computer Desks



Undermount Kitchen & Bathroom Sinks



Unique Kitchen Design with 42in Solid Wood Grecio Grey Custom Cabinetry



Elegant Open Plan Concept for Living /Dining Areas*



Built-in Wine Refrigerators



Intrusion Alarms Included in Every Home



Urban Balconies



10 ft. Interior Ceilings



Custom Bathrooms with Piccasso Floor Tile, Custom Framed Mirrors, Frameless Glass Showers and Hexagon Tile Shower Base.



Custom Island Pendants and Under Cabinet Lighting



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Distinctly Appointed Resident Lounge



Fully Functional Bike Storage



Direct Access Resident & Guest Garage Parking



Climate Controlled Interior Corridors



On-site Management & Maintenance



Wi-Fi in Guest Areas



Private 2nd floor Courtyard Amenity Deck



Serene 2nd floor Plunge Pool



Pets are Welcome



Close proximity to Uptown’s best offerings for Cafes, Shopping, Spa Services, Galleries, Restaurants and Nightlife



Gourmet Inspired Al Fresco Kitchen with Grilling Station



Private Executive Conference Room



Convenient Dry Cleaning and Laundry Pickup and Delivery



_________________________________



Looking for a new apartment?



I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We’re a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I’m super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn’t know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome.