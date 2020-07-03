All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2848 Woodside St, Dallas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2848 Woodside St, Dallas
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:44 AM

2848 Woodside St, Dallas

2848 Woodside Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2848 Woodside Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d’etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you’ve now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Dallas, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious Dallas apartment.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Saflok Keyless Electronic Residence Door System

Elegant Level 3 Granite Countertops & Kitchen Tile Backsplash with Handcrafted Aesthetic Style

Bandillero-Birch Hardwood Floors and Tailored Carpet in Bedrooms

Imported Chrome Lighting package featuring fixtures of distinction throughout each residence

Modern Imported Chrome Ceiling Fans

Built-in Warming Drawers

KitchenAid Stainless Steel 6 Burner Gas Stove or Range Top*

KitchenAid Stainless Steel Side by Side Refrigerators Featuring the Ease of In-door Ice & Water Access

KitchenAid Stainless Steel Dishwasher and Microwave

Urban Modern Hardware and Finishes in Brushed Nickel and Chrome

USB Outlets in Bedroom, also Included on Kitchen Islands and Computer Desks

Undermount Kitchen & Bathroom Sinks

Unique Kitchen Design with 42in Solid Wood Grecio Grey Custom Cabinetry

Elegant Open Plan Concept for Living /Dining Areas*

Built-in Wine Refrigerators

Intrusion Alarms Included in Every Home

Urban Balconies

10 ft. Interior Ceilings

Custom Bathrooms with Piccasso Floor Tile, Custom Framed Mirrors, Frameless Glass Showers and Hexagon Tile Shower Base.

Custom Island Pendants and Under Cabinet Lighting

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Distinctly Appointed Resident Lounge

Fully Functional Bike Storage

Direct Access Resident & Guest Garage Parking

Climate Controlled Interior Corridors

On-site Management & Maintenance

Wi-Fi in Guest Areas

Private 2nd floor Courtyard Amenity Deck

Serene 2nd floor Plunge Pool

Pets are Welcome

Close proximity to Uptown’s best offerings for Cafes, Shopping, Spa Services, Galleries, Restaurants and Nightlife

Gourmet Inspired Al Fresco Kitchen with Grilling Station

Private Executive Conference Room

Convenient Dry Cleaning and Laundry Pickup and Delivery

_________________________________

Looking for a new apartment?

I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We’re a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I’m super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn’t know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2848 Woodside St, Dallas have any available units?
2848 Woodside St, Dallas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2848 Woodside St, Dallas have?
Some of 2848 Woodside St, Dallas's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2848 Woodside St, Dallas currently offering any rent specials?
2848 Woodside St, Dallas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2848 Woodside St, Dallas pet-friendly?
No, 2848 Woodside St, Dallas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2848 Woodside St, Dallas offer parking?
Yes, 2848 Woodside St, Dallas offers parking.
Does 2848 Woodside St, Dallas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2848 Woodside St, Dallas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2848 Woodside St, Dallas have a pool?
Yes, 2848 Woodside St, Dallas has a pool.
Does 2848 Woodside St, Dallas have accessible units?
Yes, 2848 Woodside St, Dallas has accessible units.
Does 2848 Woodside St, Dallas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2848 Woodside St, Dallas has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Henderson
5215 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Crestview
3205 Crestview Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
Locale
3301 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
Preston Village Apartments
18909 Lloyd Cir
Dallas, TX 75252
Echo
3083 Herschel Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Pavilion Townplace
7700 Greenway Blvd
Dallas, TX 75209
Pike West Commerce
444 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
Riviera at West Village
3530 Travis St
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University