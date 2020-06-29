All apartments in Dallas
2820 Lawtherwood Place

Location

2820 Lawtherwood Place, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning Lakewood home on corner lot. Beautifully renovated interior features an open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Enjoy cooking & hosting in the modernized Kitchen with stainless appliances, larger center island with quartz counters, plenty of storage & a wet bar with wine fridge. Den & dining open to Kitchen while you'll enjoy the warmth of the fireplace in the cozy yet spacious family room. Master suite features vaulted ceilings, walk in closet & a gorgeous bath with large shower & dual vanities. Secondary bedrooms are generously sized sharing an update bathroom with double sinks & plenty of storage. Enjoy the park within walking distance & all that Lakewood and White Rock have to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 Lawtherwood Place have any available units?
2820 Lawtherwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2820 Lawtherwood Place have?
Some of 2820 Lawtherwood Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2820 Lawtherwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
2820 Lawtherwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 Lawtherwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 2820 Lawtherwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2820 Lawtherwood Place offer parking?
No, 2820 Lawtherwood Place does not offer parking.
Does 2820 Lawtherwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2820 Lawtherwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 Lawtherwood Place have a pool?
No, 2820 Lawtherwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 2820 Lawtherwood Place have accessible units?
No, 2820 Lawtherwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 Lawtherwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2820 Lawtherwood Place has units with dishwashers.

