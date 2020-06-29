2820 Lawtherwood Place

Amenities

Stunning Lakewood home on corner lot. Beautifully renovated interior features an open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Enjoy cooking & hosting in the modernized Kitchen with stainless appliances, larger center island with quartz counters, plenty of storage & a wet bar with wine fridge. Den & dining open to Kitchen while you'll enjoy the warmth of the fireplace in the cozy yet spacious family room. Master suite features vaulted ceilings, walk in closet & a gorgeous bath with large shower & dual vanities. Secondary bedrooms are generously sized sharing an update bathroom with double sinks & plenty of storage. Enjoy the park within walking distance & all that Lakewood and White Rock have to offer!