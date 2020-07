Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Ready for immediate move in! This 2 story townhouse offers a spacious living area, 2 bedrooms with 2.5 baths and skylights that provide natural light throughout the home. Kitchen and bathrooms have been updated. Good size backyard with new fence. This home is located minutes away from George Bush Turnpike.