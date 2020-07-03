All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2814 Wilhurt Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2814 Wilhurt Avenue
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:03 AM

2814 Wilhurt Avenue

2814 Wilhurt Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2814 Wilhurt Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
Property Amenities
Charming as can be. Beautifully Redone home with newer central AC. This charming home has 3 bedrooms, 2 Bath and 1 living rooms, MOVE-IN READY!! This is a MUST SEE! $60 application fee per person over the age of 18. App and Criteria are Uploaded into MLS. Please send Residential Lease Application along with copies of ID’s and last 2 recent paystubs for each applicant. Self employed provide 2 year tax return and copy of most recent 3 months bank statement. All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information including schools and dimensions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2814 Wilhurt Avenue have any available units?
2814 Wilhurt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2814 Wilhurt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2814 Wilhurt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 Wilhurt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2814 Wilhurt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2814 Wilhurt Avenue offer parking?
No, 2814 Wilhurt Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2814 Wilhurt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2814 Wilhurt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 Wilhurt Avenue have a pool?
No, 2814 Wilhurt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2814 Wilhurt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2814 Wilhurt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 Wilhurt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2814 Wilhurt Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2814 Wilhurt Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2814 Wilhurt Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Live Oak Manor
5103 Live Oak Street
Dallas, TX 75206
Preston Pointe
14041 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
The Herschel
4220 Herschel Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
Gables Katy Trail
2821 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Galleries at Park Lane
8110 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Highland Hills
5850 Highland Hills Dr
Dallas, TX 75241
4110 Fairmount
4110 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Sophia
3136 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University