Come and check out this cozy home! It is a 2 bedrooms, 1 Bath, and 1 car garage. Updated kitchen, bathroom, flooring, paint and landscaping. Located conveniently near I-35 highway and minutes from the Bishop Arts District were you will find plenty of unique shops and restaurants. Owner financing is available, $25k down payment, 9.8% int rate, PITI - $1518.00 depending on which insurance company of your choice.