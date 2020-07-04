2810 Tealford Drive

Amenities

Rare find! Immaculate 4 bedroom 2 bath home on private Cul De Sac! Large yard with new board on board fence and spacious deck for cooking and entertaining! Highlights of this remodel include a new 30 year composite roof, new HVAC heating and cooling system and duct work, cast iron pipes replaced with PVC, new electricity system which includes panel and wiring as well as can lighting, all new DRYWALL texture and paint, low-E windows, fresh carpet, scratch resistant flooring!!! As the new owner, gain access to a large master bedroom with attached private full bathroom! Gorgeous Barn Door enclosed laundry room! Spacious kitchen with island and breakfast bar! Granite countertops! Flowerbeds with fresh mulch!