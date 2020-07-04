All apartments in Dallas
2810 Tealford Drive

2810 Tealford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2810 Tealford Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Rare find! Immaculate 4 bedroom 2 bath home on private Cul De Sac! Large yard with new board on board fence and spacious deck for cooking and entertaining! Highlights of this remodel include a new 30 year composite roof, new HVAC heating and cooling system and duct work, cast iron pipes replaced with PVC, new electricity system which includes panel and wiring as well as can lighting, all new DRYWALL texture and paint, low-E windows, fresh carpet, scratch resistant flooring!!! As the new owner, gain access to a large master bedroom with attached private full bathroom! Gorgeous Barn Door enclosed laundry room! Spacious kitchen with island and breakfast bar! Granite countertops! Flowerbeds with fresh mulch!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2810 Tealford Drive have any available units?
2810 Tealford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2810 Tealford Drive have?
Some of 2810 Tealford Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2810 Tealford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2810 Tealford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2810 Tealford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2810 Tealford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2810 Tealford Drive offer parking?
No, 2810 Tealford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2810 Tealford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2810 Tealford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2810 Tealford Drive have a pool?
No, 2810 Tealford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2810 Tealford Drive have accessible units?
No, 2810 Tealford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2810 Tealford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2810 Tealford Drive has units with dishwashers.

