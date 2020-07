Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This Townhouse is located in the heart of Uptown, walkable distance to Mckinney Ave restaurants and shops, West Village area and a short trip on Trolley to Downtown Dallas. Featuring good size rooms, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, NEW BACKSPLASH, stainless still appliances, NEW CARPET to be installed and more. Including refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Master suite featuring a walk-in closet, double vanities, separate shower, jetted tub and sitting area.