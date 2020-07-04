2804 Ripplewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

MANY UPGRADES AND IMPROVEMENTS MAKE THIS HOME MOVE IN READY! Floorplan has a very comfortable flow.

Outdoor living area is serene and landscaped with a terraced slope overlooking a creek. The wall along the creek has a Gabion support paid for the City of Dallas. Stylish porcelain tiled floors in kitchen and entryway and hardwoods in den were installed in April 2018. HVAC installed in 2017, Woodbridge triple paned windows in 2015. Master bathroom vanity, toilet and fixtures in 2016. All rooms, except living room, painted a soft pewter color in April 2018. Just minutes to White Rock Lake, Arobretum, downtown Dallas and several restaurants. Easy access to I-30, Garland Rd, Buckner Blvd and Northwest Hwy.