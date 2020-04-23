2802 N Hall St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Walking distance to shopping and entertainment and close to freeways. Three story townhome offering hardwood floors located close to the downtown area. Bedroom or Office with bathroom located on the first level, living area with decorative fireplace open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and dining room on the second level. Extra large Master bedroom suite and bath with garden tub and stand up shower, double vanity sink, nice size walk in closet. Full size washer and dryer included, one small to medium size pet accepted with extra pet deposit. Tenant responsible for verifying schools, utilities and property information. Short term lease to expire July 31, 2019