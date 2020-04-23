All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2802 N Hall St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2802 N Hall St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2802 N Hall St

2802 N Hall St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2802 N Hall St, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Walking distance to shopping and entertainment and close to freeways. Three story townhome offering hardwood floors located close to the downtown area. Bedroom or Office with bathroom located on the first level, living area with decorative fireplace open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and dining room on the second level. Extra large Master bedroom suite and bath with garden tub and stand up shower, double vanity sink, nice size walk in closet. Full size washer and dryer included, one small to medium size pet accepted with extra pet deposit. Tenant responsible for verifying schools, utilities and property information. Short term lease to expire July 31, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 N Hall St have any available units?
2802 N Hall St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2802 N Hall St have?
Some of 2802 N Hall St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 N Hall St currently offering any rent specials?
2802 N Hall St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 N Hall St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2802 N Hall St is pet friendly.
Does 2802 N Hall St offer parking?
Yes, 2802 N Hall St offers parking.
Does 2802 N Hall St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2802 N Hall St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 N Hall St have a pool?
No, 2802 N Hall St does not have a pool.
Does 2802 N Hall St have accessible units?
No, 2802 N Hall St does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 N Hall St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2802 N Hall St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parson's Green
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
Park 5940 MD
5940 Forest Park Rd
Dallas, TX 75235
The Tenison at White Rock
7440 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Everton at Bellmar
10588 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Post Heights
3015 State Street Suite 111
Dallas, TX 75204
Muse
3035 W Pentagon Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75233
Forest Cove Apartments
9600 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Amherst Oaks
3740 High Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75244

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University