2731 Alco Ave
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:37 AM

2731 Alco Ave

2731 Alco Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2731 Alco Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211
Kessler Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Oak Cliff, "KESSLER VILLAS", Home rare rental opportunity. Beautifully maintained mid century modern gem. Hardwood floors and open large rooms. Two living areas and eat in kitchen. Huge patio with fireplace for entertaining with sunset fun. Located near Bishop Arts District with great restaurants and nightlife. Stevens Park Golf Course, Lake Cliff Park, Trinity River and The Kessler Theater to name a few great places in the neighborhood. *** (16)month lease $1495 for the first (8)months then $1595 for the remainder of the lease. For questions, please call AvenueWest at 214-754-7171 or email awdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2731 Alco Ave have any available units?
2731 Alco Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2731 Alco Ave have?
Some of 2731 Alco Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2731 Alco Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2731 Alco Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2731 Alco Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2731 Alco Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2731 Alco Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2731 Alco Ave offers parking.
Does 2731 Alco Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2731 Alco Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2731 Alco Ave have a pool?
No, 2731 Alco Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2731 Alco Ave have accessible units?
No, 2731 Alco Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2731 Alco Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2731 Alco Ave has units with dishwashers.

