2731 Alco Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Oak Cliff, "KESSLER VILLAS", Home rare rental opportunity. Beautifully maintained mid century modern gem. Hardwood floors and open large rooms. Two living areas and eat in kitchen. Huge patio with fireplace for entertaining with sunset fun. Located near Bishop Arts District with great restaurants and nightlife. Stevens Park Golf Course, Lake Cliff Park, Trinity River and The Kessler Theater to name a few great places in the neighborhood. *** (16)month lease $1495 for the first (8)months then $1595 for the remainder of the lease. For questions, please call AvenueWest at 214-754-7171 or email awdallas.com