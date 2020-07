Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous and Modern 2 Bedroom corner unit! Features 1 car garage, 2 balconies, updated and modern kitchen with brand new appliances. Bedrooms on second floor each with own vanities and shared updated shower space. Downstairs half bath with laundry space. Perfect location to enjoy all of uptown. Convenient to everything.