All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2728 Gainesborough Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2728 Gainesborough Drive
Last updated May 18 2019 at 1:59 AM

2728 Gainesborough Drive

2728 Gainesborough Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2728 Gainesborough Drive, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
Immaculate family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. New paint and carpet. Lots of living room plus pool in back yard. Quiet neighborhood with easy access to highways and downtown. New ceramic tile. Lots of storage. Pool service is not included in the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2728 Gainesborough Drive have any available units?
2728 Gainesborough Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2728 Gainesborough Drive have?
Some of 2728 Gainesborough Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2728 Gainesborough Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2728 Gainesborough Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 Gainesborough Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2728 Gainesborough Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2728 Gainesborough Drive offer parking?
No, 2728 Gainesborough Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2728 Gainesborough Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2728 Gainesborough Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 Gainesborough Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2728 Gainesborough Drive has a pool.
Does 2728 Gainesborough Drive have accessible units?
No, 2728 Gainesborough Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 Gainesborough Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2728 Gainesborough Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Loft
1403 Slocum St
Dallas, TX 75207
The Village Drey
8200 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Agave Azul on Boulder
3130 Springwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
The Saxony Apartments
14601 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254
Fitzhugh
2305 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
The Fitz
1500 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
1900 Pacific
1900 Pacific Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
McCallum Communites
7740 McCallum Blvd
Dallas, TX 75252

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University