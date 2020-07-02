2728 Gainesborough Drive

Immaculate family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. New paint and carpet. Lots of living room plus pool in back yard. Quiet neighborhood with easy access to highways and downtown. New ceramic tile. Lots of storage. Pool service is not included in the monthly rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
