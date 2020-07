Amenities

This fabulous one story home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 living areas and a large room with French doors for either formal dining or a study. Large, open living spaces great for entertaining. The kitchen is light & open with granite counter tops, black appliances, breakfast bar, double ovens, and built-in microwave; the master suite offers his and hers closets, dual sinks, walk in shower and garden tub. Great covered patio with outdoor speakers. Refrigerator included.