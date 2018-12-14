2715 Hibernia St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly coffee bar air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Available for the month of April-June Historic Victorian home in Uptown, the best walkable neighborhood of Dallas. Big windows, tall ceilings, and modern amenities in charming home. Great for families, business travelers, and groups. 2 min walking distance to McKinney Ave, which has the best restaurants, coffee shops, nightlife, parks, and entertainment in town. Close to convention centers, downtown, the AAC, and all the freeways. The space Entire house sits on one floor. Chef's kitchen - dishwasher, fridge, separate freezer, vintage style bathroom with large tub. Plenty of closet space and drawers Available for monthly rental for 4250 Fully Furnished House in State Thomas - Heart of Uptown