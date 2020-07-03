All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2700 Canton St, Dallas, TX 75226
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:05 AM

2700 Canton St, Dallas, TX 75226

2700 Canton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Canton Street, Dallas, TX 75226
Deep Ellum

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Deep Ellum unit w/Fitness center, Pool, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Private detached garages($75/mo), Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Elevators, Dog Park, W/D rental($50/mo), Carports, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Canton St, Dallas, TX 75226 have any available units?
2700 Canton St, Dallas, TX 75226 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Canton St, Dallas, TX 75226 have?
Some of 2700 Canton St, Dallas, TX 75226's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Canton St, Dallas, TX 75226 currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Canton St, Dallas, TX 75226 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Canton St, Dallas, TX 75226 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 Canton St, Dallas, TX 75226 is pet friendly.
Does 2700 Canton St, Dallas, TX 75226 offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Canton St, Dallas, TX 75226 offers parking.
Does 2700 Canton St, Dallas, TX 75226 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Canton St, Dallas, TX 75226 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Canton St, Dallas, TX 75226 have a pool?
Yes, 2700 Canton St, Dallas, TX 75226 has a pool.
Does 2700 Canton St, Dallas, TX 75226 have accessible units?
Yes, 2700 Canton St, Dallas, TX 75226 has accessible units.
Does 2700 Canton St, Dallas, TX 75226 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Canton St, Dallas, TX 75226 has units with dishwashers.

