Amenities

dishwasher fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities

A very nice 4BD-2BD-2GA home located in Dallas. Open floor plan, cozy living area with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Spacious eat-in kitchen features high windows allowing natural light, breakfast bar, ceramic tile flooring and plenty of cabinet space.



Fenced in backyard, great for entertaining family and friends.



Easy access to 635, close to high school and elementary school, parks and a wide variety of restaurants in the area and plenty of places to shop. Dallas ISD