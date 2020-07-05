2629 Beechmont Drive

Amenities

Retro charm with a Modern edge, This beautifully updated 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath home is just waiting for you to make it Home. The kitchen boasts granite counters, Birch cabinets, stainless steel appliances with a light bright open feel. Great for entertaining with it's two living areas and open dining. You'll enjoy the updated baths featuring custom wood counters, vessel sinks and stone flooring. This is your opportunity to live less than 5 min from White Rock Lake and less than 15 min from downtown. Kitchen Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included.