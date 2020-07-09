2628 Throckmorton St

Amenities
Who is this crazy person?
------------------------------------------------ Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!
They say everyone has a super power. And for a long time, you didn't believe it. Your friends have been blissfully shooting fire out of their fingers, being invisible, flying, and correctly predicting the next song on the radio. (I said super, not super useful). And you..nothing. What gives? Well, apparently your powers just needed some time to come out. You've discovered the coolest power out of all of your friends. The power to turn boring regular trees into magical taco making trees. Delicious tacos. Tacos of all varieties. Even gluten free tacos for your more snobby friends. It's the most delicious super power ever discovered.
And it's profitable, which is nice. After having enough magical tree tacos for your homies and family, you've started your own side magic taco business that has now given you the funds you need to finally move into that wonderful Dallas apartment complex you've been dreaming about ever since it's been built.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Stained concrete or plank flooring in living, dining, and bathroom areas
Nine-foot or higher ceilings throughout homes
Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms
Open concept gourmet kitchens with hardwood-styled cabinetry
Spacious, single bowl under-mount sinks with in kitchens
Stainless steel finish appliances with front-control ranges and refrigerators with in door ice & water dispensers
Wi-Fi enabled smart thermostats
USB outlets
Custom closets by elfa
Full size washers and dryers
Private, expansive terraces, balconies or private yards
Luxury spa shower/tub combinations
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Rub elbows in the clubroom or seek solace by the fire in one of the resident lounges
Network remotely from the communal WiFi workspaces
Immerse yourself in the boutique-hotel inspired pool with bronzing ledge
Discover serenity in the resident courtyard with private cabanas, fire features and sear stations
Try your hand at oversized games on the outdoor terrace
Park in the access-controlled garage featuring multiple electric vehicle charge stations
Find your strength in the fitness and cardio facility
Freshen and groom your tail-wagger in the pet styling station
Store and restore your two-wheeler in the bicycle center
Ship with confidence to the Amazon Hub with round-the-clock package retrieval
Survey the views from the rooftop observation deck