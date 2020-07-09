2628 Throckmorton St

Amenities

Who is this crazy person?



------------------------------------------------ Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!



They say everyone has a super power. And for a long time, you didn't believe it. Your friends have been blissfully shooting fire out of their fingers, being invisible, flying, and correctly predicting the next song on the radio. (I said super, not super useful). And you..nothing. What gives? Well, apparently your powers just needed some time to come out. You've discovered the coolest power out of all of your friends. The power to turn boring regular trees into magical taco making trees. Delicious tacos. Tacos of all varieties. Even gluten free tacos for your more snobby friends. It's the most delicious super power ever discovered.



And it's profitable, which is nice. After having enough magical tree tacos for your homies and family, you've started your own side magic taco business that has now given you the funds you need to finally move into that wonderful Dallas apartment complex you've been dreaming about ever since it's been built.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Stained concrete or plank flooring in living, dining, and bathroom areas



Nine-foot or higher ceilings throughout homes



Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms



Open concept gourmet kitchens with hardwood-styled cabinetry



Spacious, single bowl under-mount sinks with in kitchens



Stainless steel finish appliances with front-control ranges and refrigerators with in door ice & water dispensers



Wi-Fi enabled smart thermostats



USB outlets



Custom closets by elfa



Full size washers and dryers



Private, expansive terraces, balconies or private yards



Luxury spa shower/tub combinations



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Rub elbows in the clubroom or seek solace by the fire in one of the resident lounges



Network remotely from the communal WiFi workspaces



Immerse yourself in the boutique-hotel inspired pool with bronzing ledge



Discover serenity in the resident courtyard with private cabanas, fire features and sear stations



Try your hand at oversized games on the outdoor terrace



Park in the access-controlled garage featuring multiple electric vehicle charge stations



Find your strength in the fitness and cardio facility



Freshen and groom your tail-wagger in the pet styling station



Store and restore your two-wheeler in the bicycle center



Ship with confidence to the Amazon Hub with round-the-clock package retrieval



Survey the views from the rooftop observation deck







