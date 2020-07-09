All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:26 AM

2628 Throckmorton St

2628 Throckmorton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2628 Throckmorton Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Who is this crazy person?

------------------------------------------------ Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!

They say everyone has a super power. And for a long time, you didn't believe it. Your friends have been blissfully shooting fire out of their fingers, being invisible, flying, and correctly predicting the next song on the radio. (I said super, not super useful). And you..nothing. What gives? Well, apparently your powers just needed some time to come out. You've discovered the coolest power out of all of your friends. The power to turn boring regular trees into magical taco making trees. Delicious tacos. Tacos of all varieties. Even gluten free tacos for your more snobby friends.  It's the most delicious super power ever discovered. 

And it's profitable, which is nice. After having enough magical tree tacos for your homies and family, you've started your own side magic taco business that has now given you the funds you need to finally move into that wonderful Dallas apartment complex you've been dreaming about ever since it's been built. 

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Stained concrete or plank flooring in living, dining, and bathroom areas

Nine-foot or higher ceilings throughout homes

Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms

Open concept gourmet kitchens with hardwood-styled cabinetry

Spacious, single bowl under-mount sinks with in kitchens

Stainless steel finish appliances with front-control ranges and refrigerators with in door ice & water dispensers

Wi-Fi enabled smart thermostats

USB outlets

Custom closets by elfa

Full size washers and dryers

Private, expansive terraces, balconies or private yards

Luxury spa shower/tub combinations

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Rub elbows in the clubroom or seek solace by the fire in one of the resident lounges

Network remotely from the communal WiFi workspaces

Immerse yourself in the boutique-hotel inspired pool with bronzing ledge

Discover serenity in the resident courtyard with private cabanas, fire features and sear stations

Try your hand at oversized games on the outdoor terrace

Park in the access-controlled garage featuring multiple electric vehicle charge stations

Find your strength in the fitness and cardio facility

Freshen and groom your tail-wagger in the pet styling station

Store and restore your two-wheeler in the bicycle center

Ship with confidence to the Amazon Hub with round-the-clock package retrieval

Survey the views from the rooftop observation deck

 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2628 Throckmorton St have any available units?
2628 Throckmorton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2628 Throckmorton St have?
Some of 2628 Throckmorton St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2628 Throckmorton St currently offering any rent specials?
2628 Throckmorton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2628 Throckmorton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2628 Throckmorton St is pet friendly.
Does 2628 Throckmorton St offer parking?
Yes, 2628 Throckmorton St offers parking.
Does 2628 Throckmorton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2628 Throckmorton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2628 Throckmorton St have a pool?
Yes, 2628 Throckmorton St has a pool.
Does 2628 Throckmorton St have accessible units?
Yes, 2628 Throckmorton St has accessible units.
Does 2628 Throckmorton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2628 Throckmorton St does not have units with dishwashers.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

