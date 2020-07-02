2628 E. Overton Rd.

Amenities

Interior & Exterior Remodel January 2020 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths - Interior & Exterior Remodel January 2020 Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Full Size Washer and (Electric) Dryer Connections, Refrigerator (Electric) Range, Dishwasher, Built in Microwave, Granitic Counter tops and Central Heat and Air. New Interior/Exterior Paint, New Windows and New Flooring Throughout. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Section 8. No Smoking. No Pets.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



No Pets Allowed



