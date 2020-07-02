All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:19 PM

2628 E. Overton Rd.

2628 Overton Road · No Longer Available
Location

2628 Overton Road, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Interior & Exterior Remodel January 2020 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths - Interior & Exterior Remodel January 2020 Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Full Size Washer and (Electric) Dryer Connections, Refrigerator (Electric) Range, Dishwasher, Built in Microwave, Granitic Counter tops and Central Heat and Air. New Interior/Exterior Paint, New Windows and New Flooring Throughout. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. No Smoking. No Pets.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5487713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2628 E. Overton Rd. have any available units?
2628 E. Overton Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2628 E. Overton Rd. have?
Some of 2628 E. Overton Rd.'s amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2628 E. Overton Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2628 E. Overton Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2628 E. Overton Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 2628 E. Overton Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2628 E. Overton Rd. offer parking?
No, 2628 E. Overton Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 2628 E. Overton Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2628 E. Overton Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2628 E. Overton Rd. have a pool?
No, 2628 E. Overton Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2628 E. Overton Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2628 E. Overton Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2628 E. Overton Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2628 E. Overton Rd. has units with dishwashers.

