All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2608 Thomas Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2608 Thomas Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:51 AM

2608 Thomas Avenue

2608 Thomas Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2608 Thomas Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3-bedroom, 3-and-a-half bathroom home with attached 2-car-garage in the State Thomas neighborhood. Walking distance to Whole Foods, McKinney Avenue retail, Klyde Warren, and Griggs Park. Freshly painted throughout out home and brand new carpet in bedrooms both in June 2020. Spacious level on the 2nd floor with kitchen and living room. Master bedroom with a balcony and second bedroom with private bathroom located on the third floor with the third bedroom on the first floor with private full bathroom. Townhome is configured with security and a Nest smart-home system. Has Washer & Dryer off of Master Bedroom. Garage is set-up for electric vehicle charging.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Thomas Avenue have any available units?
2608 Thomas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 Thomas Avenue have?
Some of 2608 Thomas Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Thomas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Thomas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Thomas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2608 Thomas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2608 Thomas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2608 Thomas Avenue offers parking.
Does 2608 Thomas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2608 Thomas Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Thomas Avenue have a pool?
No, 2608 Thomas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2608 Thomas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2608 Thomas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Thomas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2608 Thomas Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Argyle
3721 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75219
Camden Henderson
5222 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Chimney Hill
9637 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Regis Square
1355 N Jim Miller Rd
Dallas, TX 75217
Bellevue Terrace
7878 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
The Edge
3939 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Park Hollow
6535 Bandera Ave, #1E
Dallas, TX 75225
Modera Hall Street
1800 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University