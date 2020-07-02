2608 Thomas Avenue

Amenities

3-bedroom, 3-and-a-half bathroom home with attached 2-car-garage in the State Thomas neighborhood. Walking distance to Whole Foods, McKinney Avenue retail, Klyde Warren, and Griggs Park. Freshly painted throughout out home and brand new carpet in bedrooms both in June 2020. Spacious level on the 2nd floor with kitchen and living room. Master bedroom with a balcony and second bedroom with private bathroom located on the third floor with the third bedroom on the first floor with private full bathroom. Townhome is configured with security and a Nest smart-home system. Has Washer & Dryer off of Master Bedroom. Garage is set-up for electric vehicle charging.