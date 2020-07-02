All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 14 2019 at 6:19 AM

2606 Deep Hill Circle

2606 Deep Hill Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2606 Deep Hill Circle, Dallas, TX 75233

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
ALL UPDATED AND MOVE-IN READY! SHOWS GREAT! This home offers a TON of updated space and an executive life-style! New Hardi-plank siding, new roof, new Low-E windows, all 2018. Four spacious living areas. A huge gameroom looks over the sparkling blue pool. The generous den has a fireplace. New carpet, new glistening porcelain tile and fresh paint 2018. The den and home office have LED lighting and gorgeous 10mm laminate flooring. Chef's kitchen has new shaker cabinets, new granite counters 2018 and SS appliances. New High-efficiency ACs 2018. Master suite has a large bath and plenty of closet space. Note the large room sizes throughout. MUST SEE! PROPERTY IS ALSO FOR LEASE FOR $2200 PER MONTH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 Deep Hill Circle have any available units?
2606 Deep Hill Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2606 Deep Hill Circle have?
Some of 2606 Deep Hill Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 Deep Hill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Deep Hill Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Deep Hill Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2606 Deep Hill Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2606 Deep Hill Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2606 Deep Hill Circle offers parking.
Does 2606 Deep Hill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 Deep Hill Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Deep Hill Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2606 Deep Hill Circle has a pool.
Does 2606 Deep Hill Circle have accessible units?
No, 2606 Deep Hill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 Deep Hill Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2606 Deep Hill Circle has units with dishwashers.

