Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated 1 story preowned build in Fordham Heights subdivision offers sleek design features and contemporary living! The skillfully remodeled kitchen offers new granite countertops, modern backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and new cabinets. Hardwood floors. New AC, new heating unit, new ducting, renovated bathroom and new windows etc Just minutes from the highway, this property is near Uptown, Downtown, and more! You will LOVE IT!



