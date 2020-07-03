All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2559 Sundance Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2559 Sundance Lane
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:52 AM

2559 Sundance Lane

2559 Sundance Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2559 Sundance Lane, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Spacious living room with a wood-burning fireplace, updated kitchen with breakfast area opens to a formal dining room. The master suite has vaulted ceilings and a skylight in the master bath provides a lot of natural light. Laminate floors throughout. Low maintenance, nicely landscaped backyard. Perfect location closing to Middle School, George Bush Turnpike Highway, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Don’t miss out this fantastic home. Easy show, easy apply. House is ready for move in and decoration.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2559 Sundance Lane have any available units?
2559 Sundance Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2559 Sundance Lane have?
Some of 2559 Sundance Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2559 Sundance Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2559 Sundance Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2559 Sundance Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2559 Sundance Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2559 Sundance Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2559 Sundance Lane offers parking.
Does 2559 Sundance Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2559 Sundance Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2559 Sundance Lane have a pool?
No, 2559 Sundance Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2559 Sundance Lane have accessible units?
No, 2559 Sundance Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2559 Sundance Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2559 Sundance Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cantabria at Turtle Creek
2728 Hood St
Dallas, TX 75219
Gables Uptown Trail
2525 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Chimney Hill
9637 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Vue at Knoll Trail
15678 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Bel Air Keystone Ranch
3653 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Hyde Park At Montfort
14332 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254
Windsong
17717 Vail St
Dallas, TX 75287
Ardan
2975 Blackburn Street
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University