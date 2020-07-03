2559 Sundance Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Spacious living room with a wood-burning fireplace, updated kitchen with breakfast area opens to a formal dining room. The master suite has vaulted ceilings and a skylight in the master bath provides a lot of natural light. Laminate floors throughout. Low maintenance, nicely landscaped backyard. Perfect location closing to Middle School, George Bush Turnpike Highway, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Don’t miss out this fantastic home. Easy show, easy apply. House is ready for move in and decoration.