All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2539 Highwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2539 Highwood Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:44 PM

2539 Highwood Drive

2539 Highwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2539 Highwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Bright & Clean in Quiet Neighborhood! Spacious Living Rm has wall of windows & warm hardwoods. Eat in Kitchen features lots of storage & custom cabinetry, gas range, built in microwave & dishwasher. Large Den off of the Kitchen with cozy paneling & plush carpet. Bonus 3 season porch off Kitchen has plank floors, lots of light, & view of large fenced yard. Large Master Bedroom features neutral carpet, ceiling fan & en-suite half bath. Two Secondary Bedrooms boast lots of closet space & ceiling fans. Hall bath has updated vanity, fixtures & ceramic tile tub surround. Full size washer & dryer included! 3D Virtual Tour! New Gas Range to be installed and building in back yard to be removed prior to lease starting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2539 Highwood Drive have any available units?
2539 Highwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2539 Highwood Drive have?
Some of 2539 Highwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2539 Highwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2539 Highwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2539 Highwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2539 Highwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2539 Highwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2539 Highwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2539 Highwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2539 Highwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2539 Highwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2539 Highwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2539 Highwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2539 Highwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2539 Highwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2539 Highwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Live Oak Manor
5103 Live Oak Street
Dallas, TX 75206
Park 5940 MD
5940 Forest Park Rd
Dallas, TX 75235
Waterford at Bellmar
7879 Riverfall Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
The ICON at Ross
1707 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204
Preston Hollow Village
7775 Firefall Way
Dallas, TX 75230
Vineyard at Forest Edge
9669 Forest Lane
Dallas, TX 75243
Lennox at West Village
3700 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
McKinney Uptown
3324 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University