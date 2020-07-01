All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2528 N Fitzhugh

2528 North Fitzhugh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2528 North Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Henderson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
new construction
Walk to Henderson Ave! This stunning new construction 4 plex within walking distance of Henderson Ave. restaurants and shopping. These energy efficient homes feature stunning interiors with attention to detail, comfort and luxury Four end units that all feature multiple stunning windows and an abundance of natural light. Attached 2 car garage for each home and additional guest parking. All units feature 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and custom cabinetry. Kitchen has quartz counter tops and SS appliances with a private balcony off of the living room. Move in ready. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. WASHER, DRYER, FRIDGE AND BLINDS. Small fenced front yards!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2528 N Fitzhugh have any available units?
2528 N Fitzhugh doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2528 N Fitzhugh have?
Some of 2528 N Fitzhugh's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2528 N Fitzhugh currently offering any rent specials?
2528 N Fitzhugh is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 N Fitzhugh pet-friendly?
No, 2528 N Fitzhugh is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2528 N Fitzhugh offer parking?
Yes, 2528 N Fitzhugh offers parking.
Does 2528 N Fitzhugh have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2528 N Fitzhugh offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 N Fitzhugh have a pool?
No, 2528 N Fitzhugh does not have a pool.
Does 2528 N Fitzhugh have accessible units?
No, 2528 N Fitzhugh does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 N Fitzhugh have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2528 N Fitzhugh has units with dishwashers.

