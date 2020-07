Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

Charming two bedroom, one bath home located in the heart of Kessler Plaza. Open floor plan, updated kitchen including quartz counters, wood floors and spacious bedrooms can be found throughout. Quaint front porch and large backyard leave you with plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors. Nearby all shopping, dining and entertainment that North Oak Cliff has to offer.