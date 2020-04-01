All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2521 Worthington Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2521 Worthington Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2521 Worthington Street

2521 Worthington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2521 Worthington Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Uptown

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing special! Market rent is $2030 but LP reflects net eff. rent with current special of $4000 credit pro-rated over 12 month lease term. Special applies on 10-14 month leases. Gorgeous unit in the desirable State Thomas neighborhood! Very spacious 2x2 with wood floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, a gas stovetop, gas fireplace, and 2 car garage. Walking distance to everything, this property is tucked off Mckinney but still gives you access to all that Uptown has to offer. Pet friendly and NO BREED RESTRICTIONS!! Other units available, see mgmt for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 Worthington Street have any available units?
2521 Worthington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 Worthington Street have?
Some of 2521 Worthington Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 Worthington Street currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Worthington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Worthington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2521 Worthington Street is pet friendly.
Does 2521 Worthington Street offer parking?
Yes, 2521 Worthington Street offers parking.
Does 2521 Worthington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 Worthington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Worthington Street have a pool?
Yes, 2521 Worthington Street has a pool.
Does 2521 Worthington Street have accessible units?
No, 2521 Worthington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Worthington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2521 Worthington Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preston Hollow Village
7775 Firefall Way
Dallas, TX 75230
Preston Pointe
14041 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
6500 South
6500 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75236
Windsor Forest
2970 Spruce Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
The Sophia
3136 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
1001 Ross
1001 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
Ivy Urban Living
4211 Cabell Dr
Dallas, TX 75204
Vibe Medical District
2140 Medical District Dr
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University