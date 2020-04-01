2521 Worthington Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing special! Market rent is $2030 but LP reflects net eff. rent with current special of $4000 credit pro-rated over 12 month lease term. Special applies on 10-14 month leases. Gorgeous unit in the desirable State Thomas neighborhood! Very spacious 2x2 with wood floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, a gas stovetop, gas fireplace, and 2 car garage. Walking distance to everything, this property is tucked off Mckinney but still gives you access to all that Uptown has to offer. Pet friendly and NO BREED RESTRICTIONS!! Other units available, see mgmt for details.