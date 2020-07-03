All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 23 2019 at 9:58 AM

2516 Sunscape Lane

2516 Sunscape Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2516 Sunscape Lane, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2516 Sunscape Lane Available 05/01/19 North Dallas 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage, 2 Story Home with Fireplace! - Two story, three bedroom, two bathroom, living den with fireplace, formal dining room, fenced yard.

(RLNE4848241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 Sunscape Lane have any available units?
2516 Sunscape Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2516 Sunscape Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Sunscape Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Sunscape Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2516 Sunscape Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2516 Sunscape Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2516 Sunscape Lane offers parking.
Does 2516 Sunscape Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 Sunscape Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Sunscape Lane have a pool?
No, 2516 Sunscape Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2516 Sunscape Lane have accessible units?
No, 2516 Sunscape Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Sunscape Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 Sunscape Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2516 Sunscape Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2516 Sunscape Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

