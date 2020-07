Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet yoga cats allowed elevator hot tub

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to exclusive living. At Crest at Park Central, every resident is treated with the highest quality customer service. We have everything you want. You will feel like you're on vacation every day with two exclusive pool areas, a spacious 1500 square foot fitness facility, and an outdoor yoga courtyard. Our gated community has convenient access to 635 and 75, private fenced yards, lofty 10' ceilings, and modern architecture that feels like the staycation you've been dreaming of. This is much more than just a home, it's a lifestyle.