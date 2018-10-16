All apartments in Dallas
2515 Cambria Boulevard
2515 Cambria Boulevard

2515 Cambria Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2515 Cambria Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful updated home on short quiet street in the heart of Lakewood Elementary. Expansion & renovation are inspired by today's modern farmhouse. Spacious front porch, hrdwd floors throughout, crystal knobs, sliding barn door, rock fireplace, & arched doorways are just a few of the charming features. Kitchen opens to sun-filled family room & is chef's dream with glass-front cabinets, Viking 5-burner gas cooktop, and large island. DOWNSTAIRS MASTER SUITE has stylish bath, tray ceiling, built-in shelves and cabinets, leaded glass windows and French doors to screened porch. 2-car detached garage has floored attic. Located near Lakewood Village, Lakewood CC, schools & churches. PETS ALLOWED ON CASE-BY-CASE BASIS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 Cambria Boulevard have any available units?
2515 Cambria Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 Cambria Boulevard have?
Some of 2515 Cambria Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 Cambria Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2515 Cambria Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 Cambria Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2515 Cambria Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2515 Cambria Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2515 Cambria Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2515 Cambria Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 Cambria Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 Cambria Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2515 Cambria Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2515 Cambria Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2515 Cambria Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 Cambria Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2515 Cambria Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

