2515 Cambria Boulevard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful updated home on short quiet street in the heart of Lakewood Elementary. Expansion & renovation are inspired by today's modern farmhouse. Spacious front porch, hrdwd floors throughout, crystal knobs, sliding barn door, rock fireplace, & arched doorways are just a few of the charming features. Kitchen opens to sun-filled family room & is chef's dream with glass-front cabinets, Viking 5-burner gas cooktop, and large island. DOWNSTAIRS MASTER SUITE has stylish bath, tray ceiling, built-in shelves and cabinets, leaded glass windows and French doors to screened porch. 2-car detached garage has floored attic. Located near Lakewood Village, Lakewood CC, schools & churches. PETS ALLOWED ON CASE-BY-CASE BASIS.