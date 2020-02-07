2438 Wycliff Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home! Light, bright, and absolutely gorgeous! This SFR has vaulted ceilings, fresh paint, carpet, granite counter tops, new kitchen cabinets, bar between kitchen and LR. Very cozy and perfect for entertaining! On site concrete parking has been added for visitors. New Certainteed Landmark architectural shingle--50 year manufacturers warranty. Decking was replaced as necessary and all new roof & vent flashing. Nothing was overlooked...you must see! Architectural design is absolutely wonderful. What a beautiful property to call home!l Close to Medical District. This is it....Single Family Residence, not a condo WOW!!! DON'T MISS OUT!!!! Easy to show, vacant on lock box.