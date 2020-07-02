2436 Tan Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Whether you're a family looking for a cute, safe community, or single and looking for an ideal spot (minutes from Trinity Grove and downtown), this three bedroom, two bath, home is ideal! Formal living and dining areas, spacious bedrooms, and a two car garage. The ample living space is perfect for accommodating guests. The abundance of natural light throughout is warm and welcoming. The open floor plan features a large kitchen, tons of cabinets and counter space, and a center island with breakfast bar. Split bedrooms provide extra privacy. The master suite features his and her sinks and a walk in closet. The back yard has mature trees and shade, and is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Don't miss this one!!