All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2436 Tan Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2436 Tan Oak Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2436 Tan Oak Drive

2436 Tan Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2436 Tan Oak Drive, Dallas, TX 75212

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Whether you're a family looking for a cute, safe community, or single and looking for an ideal spot (minutes from Trinity Grove and downtown), this three bedroom, two bath, home is ideal! Formal living and dining areas, spacious bedrooms, and a two car garage. The ample living space is perfect for accommodating guests. The abundance of natural light throughout is warm and welcoming. The open floor plan features a large kitchen, tons of cabinets and counter space, and a center island with breakfast bar. Split bedrooms provide extra privacy. The master suite features his and her sinks and a walk in closet. The back yard has mature trees and shade, and is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Don't miss this one!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2436 Tan Oak Drive have any available units?
2436 Tan Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2436 Tan Oak Drive have?
Some of 2436 Tan Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2436 Tan Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2436 Tan Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2436 Tan Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2436 Tan Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2436 Tan Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2436 Tan Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 2436 Tan Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2436 Tan Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2436 Tan Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 2436 Tan Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2436 Tan Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2436 Tan Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2436 Tan Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2436 Tan Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Neighborhoods at The Sound
3333 Bleecker St
Dallas, TX 75019
Income Restricted - Park at Cliff Creek
7310 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
Village Cliffs
8612 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
La Vita on Lovers Lane
6603 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75214
Victory Place
1701 Payne St
Dallas, TX 75201
Canyon Creek
10951 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Rosemont of Oak Hollow
3015 E Ledbetter Dr
Dallas, TX 75216
Holiday Hills I
811 N Plymouth Rd
Dallas, TX 75211

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University