All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2422 Langdon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2422 Langdon Avenue
Last updated February 16 2020 at 12:13 AM

2422 Langdon Avenue

2422 Langdon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lovefield West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2422 Langdon Avenue, Dallas, TX 75235
Lovefield West

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully updated Tudor home! New paint throughout, newly finished hardwoods, stainless appliances, new backsplash, butcher block countertop in kitchen, hardware throughout, new blinds. . Updated white shower tile, new sink & toilet. Huge two car garage with storage space. This home brings in a ton of natural light and is an absolute gem! Don't miss out!
Beautifully updated Tudor home! New paint throughout, newly finished hardwoods, stainless appliances, new stainless steel backsplash, new butcher block countertop in kitchen, brushed nickel hardware throughout, new tile and flooring in, fresh paint, new HVAC, new water heater, new landscaping and new window coverings! Updated white shower tile, new sink & toilet. Huge two car garage with storage space. This home brings in a ton of natural light and is an absolute gem! Don't miss out! Open House on Super Bowl Sunday at 1pm! Come and see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2422 Langdon Avenue have any available units?
2422 Langdon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2422 Langdon Avenue have?
Some of 2422 Langdon Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2422 Langdon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2422 Langdon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2422 Langdon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2422 Langdon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2422 Langdon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2422 Langdon Avenue offers parking.
Does 2422 Langdon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2422 Langdon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2422 Langdon Avenue have a pool?
No, 2422 Langdon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2422 Langdon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2422 Langdon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2422 Langdon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2422 Langdon Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Ross
4001 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Modena
8275 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Magnolia at Lakewood
2175 Tucker St
Dallas, TX 75214
Mill House
4311 Woodhollow Dr
Dallas, TX 75237
Vue Fitzhugh
2819 N Fitzhugh Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Ashton
2215 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75201
Paxton at Lake Highlands
9763 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
M-Line Tower
3200 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University