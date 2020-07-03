2422 Langdon Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully updated Tudor home! New paint throughout, newly finished hardwoods, stainless appliances, new stainless steel backsplash, new butcher block countertop in kitchen, brushed nickel hardware throughout, new tile and flooring in, fresh paint, new HVAC, new water heater, new landscaping and new window coverings! Updated white shower tile, new sink & toilet. Huge two car garage with storage space. This home brings in a ton of natural light and is an absolute gem! Don't miss out! Open House on Super Bowl Sunday at 1pm! Come and see!