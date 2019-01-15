2418 Allen St

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
10' Ceilings with Crown Moulding
Under Mount Stainless Steel Sinks
Wood-Style Plank Flooring at Entry, Livingroom, Kitchen and Bathrooms areas*
Under Cabinet Lighting in Kitchens
Furnished Apartments Available
Walk-in closets
Built-In Bookshelves
Granite Countertops with Tile Backsplash
Designer Lighting Package
Over-Sized Roman Tubs With Ceramic Tile Surrounds
Patio/Balconies
Dual sink vanities in bathrooms
Brushed Nickel Fixtures
Upgraded Homes Available
Cultured Marble Countertops in Bathrooms
Community Amenities
Pet Policy
Green Recognition
Green Certified
Valet Trash 5-Nights Per Week
ENERGY STAR® Stainless Steel Appliances
Resident Lounge with Complimentary Coffee Bar
Additional storage facilities available
24-Hour Fitness Center with Cardio and Strength Training Equipment
Bicycle Storage Available
Full-Size Washer & Dryer in every home
Townhomes Available
Business Center with WiFi
Package Acceptance
Multi-Level Parking Garage
Additional Storage Available
Tuscan Resort Style Pool with Tanning Deck and Grilling Area
Prestigious Uptown Address
Close to Public Transportation
Controlled Access Building
Free Wi-Fi In Amenity Areas