2418 Allen St
Last updated April 12 2020 at 1:57 PM

2418 Allen St

2418 Allen Street · No Longer Available
Location

2418 Allen Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
Looking for a new apartment?

_________________________________ I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We're a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I'm super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn't know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome.

Be still my beating heart. This just can't be. How is it possible to have this incredibly beautiful masterwork of architectural apartment-y excellence right in my home town? This is the kind of place that people from all over the world travel to just to photograph. Frank Lloyd Wright has nothing on this place. And you get to just waltz in and live here if you wanted to. How cool is that?

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

10' Ceilings with Crown Moulding

Under Mount Stainless Steel Sinks

Wood-Style Plank Flooring at Entry, Livingroom, Kitchen and Bathrooms areas*

Under Cabinet Lighting in Kitchens

Furnished Apartments Available

Walk-in closets

Built-In Bookshelves

Granite Countertops with Tile Backsplash

Designer Lighting Package

Over-Sized Roman Tubs With Ceramic Tile Surrounds

Patio/Balconies

Dual sink vanities in bathrooms

Brushed Nickel Fixtures

Upgraded Homes Available

Cultured Marble Countertops in Bathrooms

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Pet Policy

Green Recognition

Green Certified

Valet Trash 5-Nights Per Week

ENERGY STAR® Stainless Steel Appliances

Resident Lounge with Complimentary Coffee Bar

Additional storage facilities available

24-Hour Fitness Center with Cardio and Strength Training Equipment

Bicycle Storage Available

Full-Size Washer & Dryer in every home

Townhomes Available

Business Center with WiFi

Package Acceptance

Multi-Level Parking Garage

Additional Storage Available

Tuscan Resort Style Pool with Tanning Deck and Grilling Area

Prestigious Uptown Address

Close to Public Transportation

Controlled Access Building

Free Wi-Fi In Amenity Areas

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2418 Allen St have any available units?
2418 Allen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2418 Allen St have?
Some of 2418 Allen St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2418 Allen St currently offering any rent specials?
2418 Allen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2418 Allen St pet-friendly?
No, 2418 Allen St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2418 Allen St offer parking?
Yes, 2418 Allen St offers parking.
Does 2418 Allen St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2418 Allen St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2418 Allen St have a pool?
Yes, 2418 Allen St has a pool.
Does 2418 Allen St have accessible units?
Yes, 2418 Allen St has accessible units.
Does 2418 Allen St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2418 Allen St does not have units with dishwashers.

