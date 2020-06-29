2413 Knight Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated 3 beds and 3 full baths with generous storage and closet spaces. Large kitchen granite counter top with all the appliances. Master bed features a large walk-in closet with marbled bathroom flooring with separate vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Tile or Luxury wood planks throughout home there is no carpet. Second upstairs living area leads out to roof top balcony. Over sized Laundry with plenty of storage. Large covered patio downstairs and covered parking for 2 vehicles. Remote controlled electric gate through the alley. Conveniently close to Downtown Dallas, Medical District and Uptown.