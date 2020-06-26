2411 Knight Street

Amenities

A South American style completely updated condo in the middle of downtown. Large two story townhouse conveniently located near they Medical District, Oak Lawn, Uptown and Downtown. Large living room adjacent to the dining room and kitchen. Kitchen features granite counters, microwave, stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. One bedroom and full bath located on the first floor. Upstairs is open second living space and covered patio, along with 2 more bedrooms each having an attached full bath and generous walk-in closets. Laundry is upstairs and includes a full size washer and dryer. Water and trash included in rent. 2 covered parking spots, 1 car attached garage and one covered carport.