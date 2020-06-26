All apartments in Dallas
2411 Knight Street

Location

2411 Knight Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
A South American style completely updated condo in the middle of downtown. Large two story townhouse conveniently located near they Medical District, Oak Lawn, Uptown and Downtown. Large living room adjacent to the dining room and kitchen. Kitchen features granite counters, microwave, stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. One bedroom and full bath located on the first floor. Upstairs is open second living space and covered patio, along with 2 more bedrooms each having an attached full bath and generous walk-in closets. Laundry is upstairs and includes a full size washer and dryer. Water and trash included in rent. 2 covered parking spots, 1 car attached garage and one covered carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 Knight Street have any available units?
2411 Knight Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2411 Knight Street have?
Some of 2411 Knight Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 Knight Street currently offering any rent specials?
2411 Knight Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 Knight Street pet-friendly?
No, 2411 Knight Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2411 Knight Street offer parking?
Yes, 2411 Knight Street offers parking.
Does 2411 Knight Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2411 Knight Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 Knight Street have a pool?
No, 2411 Knight Street does not have a pool.
Does 2411 Knight Street have accessible units?
No, 2411 Knight Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 Knight Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2411 Knight Street has units with dishwashers.

