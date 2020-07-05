All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2404 Hartline Drive

2404 Hartline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2404 Hartline Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Comfortable three bedroom ,two bath with lots of windows throughout, a large living &amp;amp; dining area with dark hardwood floors, and a white kitchen with all appliances in place. A large corner lot, a charming covered front porch, and a big fenced backyard are perfect for grilling with family and friends. The property has a detacted two-car garage to keep your vehicles off the streets and out of the bad weather. Casa View Oaks is just minutes from White Rock Lake and all of its amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 Hartline Drive have any available units?
2404 Hartline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 Hartline Drive have?
Some of 2404 Hartline Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 Hartline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Hartline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Hartline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2404 Hartline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2404 Hartline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2404 Hartline Drive offers parking.
Does 2404 Hartline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 Hartline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Hartline Drive have a pool?
No, 2404 Hartline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2404 Hartline Drive have accessible units?
No, 2404 Hartline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Hartline Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2404 Hartline Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

