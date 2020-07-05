2404 Hartline Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

Comfortable three bedroom ,two bath with lots of windows throughout, a large living &amp; dining area with dark hardwood floors, and a white kitchen with all appliances in place. A large corner lot, a charming covered front porch, and a big fenced backyard are perfect for grilling with family and friends. The property has a detacted two-car garage to keep your vehicles off the streets and out of the bad weather. Casa View Oaks is just minutes from White Rock Lake and all of its amenities.