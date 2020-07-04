Rent Calculator
2377 Greenland Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2377 Greenland Dr.
2377 Greenland Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2377 Greenland Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Claremont
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4689937)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2377 Greenland Dr. have any available units?
2377 Greenland Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2377 Greenland Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2377 Greenland Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2377 Greenland Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2377 Greenland Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2377 Greenland Dr. offer parking?
No, 2377 Greenland Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2377 Greenland Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2377 Greenland Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2377 Greenland Dr. have a pool?
No, 2377 Greenland Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2377 Greenland Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2377 Greenland Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2377 Greenland Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2377 Greenland Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2377 Greenland Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2377 Greenland Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
