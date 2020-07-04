All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2377 Greenland Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2377 Greenland Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2377 Greenland Dr.

2377 Greenland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2377 Greenland Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Claremont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4689937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2377 Greenland Dr. have any available units?
2377 Greenland Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2377 Greenland Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2377 Greenland Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2377 Greenland Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2377 Greenland Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2377 Greenland Dr. offer parking?
No, 2377 Greenland Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2377 Greenland Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2377 Greenland Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2377 Greenland Dr. have a pool?
No, 2377 Greenland Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2377 Greenland Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2377 Greenland Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2377 Greenland Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2377 Greenland Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2377 Greenland Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2377 Greenland Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Digit 1919
1919 S Akard St
Dallas, TX 75215
The Brazos
4341 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Advenir on Addison
17671 Addison Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Bell Knox District
3030 Hester Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Spring Creek
14833 Spring Creek Road
Dallas, TX 75248
Fitzhugh
2305 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75231
Willows on Rosemeade
4300 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University