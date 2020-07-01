All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:49 AM

2352 Licorice Pl

2352 Licorice Place · No Longer Available
Location

2352 Licorice Place, Dallas, TX 75217
Rylie

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
playground
garage
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in SE Dallas includes fresh two-tone paint, laminate and vinyl flooring, appliances, ceiling fans, central heat/air, washer and dryer connections, a gorgeous brick fireplace in an open-concept kitchen/living space, a wooden fenced yard and a 2-car garage. [SBH-B] The home is tucked off in a quiet neighborhood between Wilmer and Seagoville, in SE Dallas, minutes from 175, 20 and 35! There is a large playground in a large park right in the middle of the neighborhood. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2352 Licorice Pl have any available units?
2352 Licorice Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2352 Licorice Pl have?
Some of 2352 Licorice Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2352 Licorice Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2352 Licorice Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2352 Licorice Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2352 Licorice Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2352 Licorice Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2352 Licorice Pl offers parking.
Does 2352 Licorice Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2352 Licorice Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2352 Licorice Pl have a pool?
No, 2352 Licorice Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2352 Licorice Pl have accessible units?
No, 2352 Licorice Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2352 Licorice Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2352 Licorice Pl has units with dishwashers.

