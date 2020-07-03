All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2345 N. Houston St

2345 N Houston St · No Longer Available
Location

2345 N Houston St, Dallas, TX 75201
Victory Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1a7138c0cf ----
CONVENIENCE, CLASS, AND UNMATCHED STYLE
At The Vista, we are close to both work and exciting nightlife within the great city of Dallas. There is an abundance of entertainment and dining options close by optimizing an endless list of things to do, divulge in and see. Visit the American Airlines Center for a thrilling concert or a high-energy sporting event. If you have a deep love for the fine arts, consider visiting the Dallas Symphony for a night of pleasing Classical music. Test your knowledge of nature and science during a fun afternoon at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. For those looking to stay closer to home, the community grants access to all residents to many activities and conveniences. Relax with friends at a refreshing heated infinity edge pool. Visit the twenty-four-hour well-equipped gym and athletic center, which offers a fantastic view of the city skyline. Whether you choose to enjoy the bustling city or spend a relaxing afternoon at home, these incredible apartments in downtown Dallas offer easy access to an array of activities. We can?t wait to have you join this delightful community we?re confident you?ll appreciate time and time again.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2345 N. Houston St have any available units?
2345 N. Houston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2345 N. Houston St have?
Some of 2345 N. Houston St's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2345 N. Houston St currently offering any rent specials?
2345 N. Houston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2345 N. Houston St pet-friendly?
No, 2345 N. Houston St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2345 N. Houston St offer parking?
No, 2345 N. Houston St does not offer parking.
Does 2345 N. Houston St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2345 N. Houston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2345 N. Houston St have a pool?
Yes, 2345 N. Houston St has a pool.
Does 2345 N. Houston St have accessible units?
No, 2345 N. Houston St does not have accessible units.
Does 2345 N. Houston St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2345 N. Houston St does not have units with dishwashers.

