2345 N. Houston St

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill

CONVENIENCE, CLASS, AND UNMATCHED STYLE

At The Vista, we are close to both work and exciting nightlife within the great city of Dallas. There is an abundance of entertainment and dining options close by optimizing an endless list of things to do, divulge in and see. Visit the American Airlines Center for a thrilling concert or a high-energy sporting event. If you have a deep love for the fine arts, consider visiting the Dallas Symphony for a night of pleasing Classical music. Test your knowledge of nature and science during a fun afternoon at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. For those looking to stay closer to home, the community grants access to all residents to many activities and conveniences. Relax with friends at a refreshing heated infinity edge pool. Visit the twenty-four-hour well-equipped gym and athletic center, which offers a fantastic view of the city skyline. Whether you choose to enjoy the bustling city or spend a relaxing afternoon at home, these incredible apartments in downtown Dallas offer easy access to an array of activities. We can?t wait to have you join this delightful community we?re confident you?ll appreciate time and time again.