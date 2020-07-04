All apartments in Dallas
2341 Douglas Avenue
Last updated May 19 2019 at 1:39 AM

2341 Douglas Avenue

2341 Douglas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2341 Douglas Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Be the first to live in this gorgeous new high end construction! Contemporary design with solid wood flooring. Spacious rooms with open concept and lots of natural light throughout. Master bedroom down with oversized frameless shower and x-large closet with built-in shelving. Each bedroom has its own bath with quartz counters and walk-in closets. Gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator, lots of cabinets and quartz countertops. Private landscaped living space outdoors. Alarm monitoring and yard maintenance included. Close to Love Field, Dallas North Tollway, and the medical district. Beautifully landscaped yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2341 Douglas Avenue have any available units?
2341 Douglas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2341 Douglas Avenue have?
Some of 2341 Douglas Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2341 Douglas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2341 Douglas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2341 Douglas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2341 Douglas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2341 Douglas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2341 Douglas Avenue offers parking.
Does 2341 Douglas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2341 Douglas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2341 Douglas Avenue have a pool?
No, 2341 Douglas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2341 Douglas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2341 Douglas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2341 Douglas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2341 Douglas Avenue has units with dishwashers.

