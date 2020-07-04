2341 Douglas Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Be the first to live in this gorgeous new high end construction! Contemporary design with solid wood flooring. Spacious rooms with open concept and lots of natural light throughout. Master bedroom down with oversized frameless shower and x-large closet with built-in shelving. Each bedroom has its own bath with quartz counters and walk-in closets. Gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator, lots of cabinets and quartz countertops. Private landscaped living space outdoors. Alarm monitoring and yard maintenance included. Close to Love Field, Dallas North Tollway, and the medical district. Beautifully landscaped yard.