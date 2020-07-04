All apartments in Dallas
2328 Throckmorton Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2328 Throckmorton Street

2328 Throckmorton Street · No Longer Available
Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

2328 Throckmorton Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rental townhome located in the Oak Lawn, Medical, Design district areas; near the corner of Throckmorton and Harry Hines. Easy access to Uptown and all that Dallas has to offer. Full views of Downtown Dallas, NO HOA dues, rare, large, landscaped backyard, are just some of the items that separate this Perry Homes built property. Updates include: quartz counter tops in kitchen, Calcutta Danby marble island, travertine & limestone counters in bathrooms, GE Advantium stainless steel appliances. Beautiful refinished hardwood flooring in living and dining areas, along with upgraded Shaw Carpeting and pad upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 Throckmorton Street have any available units?
2328 Throckmorton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2328 Throckmorton Street have?
Some of 2328 Throckmorton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2328 Throckmorton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2328 Throckmorton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 Throckmorton Street pet-friendly?
No, 2328 Throckmorton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2328 Throckmorton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2328 Throckmorton Street offers parking.
Does 2328 Throckmorton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2328 Throckmorton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 Throckmorton Street have a pool?
No, 2328 Throckmorton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2328 Throckmorton Street have accessible units?
No, 2328 Throckmorton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 Throckmorton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2328 Throckmorton Street has units with dishwashers.

