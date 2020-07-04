2328 Throckmorton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Rental townhome located in the Oak Lawn, Medical, Design district areas; near the corner of Throckmorton and Harry Hines. Easy access to Uptown and all that Dallas has to offer. Full views of Downtown Dallas, NO HOA dues, rare, large, landscaped backyard, are just some of the items that separate this Perry Homes built property. Updates include: quartz counter tops in kitchen, Calcutta Danby marble island, travertine & limestone counters in bathrooms, GE Advantium stainless steel appliances. Beautiful refinished hardwood flooring in living and dining areas, along with upgraded Shaw Carpeting and pad upstairs.