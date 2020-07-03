All apartments in Dallas
Location

2326 Stutz Rd, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful 3 level town home. Huge gourmet kitchen with island, breakfast bar, nook and stainless appliances. Three bedrooms, each with its own full bathroom. Balcony and.or.patio on each floor. Luxury features include hardwood floors, maple cabinets, tile back splashes, granite counter tops, wood blinds, security system, safety sprinkler system throughout. Certified Green Home. 2 car garage All appliances. Perfect for roommates. Walk to Southwest Medical. $50 non refundable application fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2326 Stutz Drive have any available units?
2326 Stutz Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2326 Stutz Drive have?
Some of 2326 Stutz Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2326 Stutz Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2326 Stutz Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2326 Stutz Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2326 Stutz Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2326 Stutz Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2326 Stutz Drive offers parking.
Does 2326 Stutz Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2326 Stutz Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2326 Stutz Drive have a pool?
No, 2326 Stutz Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2326 Stutz Drive have accessible units?
No, 2326 Stutz Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2326 Stutz Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2326 Stutz Drive has units with dishwashers.

