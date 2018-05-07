2310 N Fitzhugh Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Beautiful modern constructions townhome. 3 story home with 2 suites, each with private bath and large walk-in closets. First floor features a study area with concrete floors. The main living level features a stunning modern open layout with dark stained hardwoods balcony, dining area, half bath and custom kitchen with white kitchen cabinets, silestone counters, stainless steel appliances including a wine chiller, refrigerator, gas range and built-in microwave. Both bedrooms are on the 3rd floor. The master bath has a large walk-in shower and double sinks. In addition to the balcony, there is a rear yard for pets or outdoor enjoyment. Close to Henderson restaurants and shops.