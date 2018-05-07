All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2310 N Fitzhugh Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2310 N Fitzhugh Avenue
Last updated April 3 2019 at 12:38 AM

2310 N Fitzhugh Avenue

2310 North Fitzhugh Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Henderson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2310 North Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Henderson

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Beautiful modern constructions townhome. 3 story home with 2 suites, each with private bath and large walk-in closets. First floor features a study area with concrete floors. The main living level features a stunning modern open layout with dark stained hardwoods balcony, dining area, half bath and custom kitchen with white kitchen cabinets, silestone counters, stainless steel appliances including a wine chiller, refrigerator, gas range and built-in microwave. Both bedrooms are on the 3rd floor. The master bath has a large walk-in shower and double sinks. In addition to the balcony, there is a rear yard for pets or outdoor enjoyment. Close to Henderson restaurants and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 N Fitzhugh Avenue have any available units?
2310 N Fitzhugh Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2310 N Fitzhugh Avenue have?
Some of 2310 N Fitzhugh Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 N Fitzhugh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2310 N Fitzhugh Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 N Fitzhugh Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2310 N Fitzhugh Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2310 N Fitzhugh Avenue offer parking?
No, 2310 N Fitzhugh Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2310 N Fitzhugh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2310 N Fitzhugh Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 N Fitzhugh Avenue have a pool?
No, 2310 N Fitzhugh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2310 N Fitzhugh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2310 N Fitzhugh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 N Fitzhugh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2310 N Fitzhugh Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Lake Highlands
6808 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Third Rail Lofts
1407 Main St
Dallas, TX 75202
Regal Court
5800 Preston View Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
Gables McKinney Avenue
2500 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
4302 Mckinney Avenue
4302 Mckinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205
Walnut Bend
9944 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
HIGHLAND PARK WEST LEMMON
3600 Wheeler St
Dallas, TX 75209
Muse at Midtown
13675 Noel Road
Dallas, TX 75240

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University